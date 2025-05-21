Natalie Portman and John Krasinski embark on a globe-trotting adventure in ‘Fountain of Youth'

The spirit of Indiana Jones is baked into the essence of the new movie ''Fountain of Youth.''
This lighthearted, globe-trotting heist from Guy Ritchie, debuting on AppleTV+ on Friday, stars Natalie Portman and John Krasinski as estranged siblings attempting to piece together historical facts in hopes of finding the mythical spring. The quest takes them to far-flung places from Vienna to the pyramids, as they try to evade capture by the authorities and a shadowy operation intent on stopping the search.
''I've been looking to watch this movie for years,'' Krasinski said in an interview with The Associated Press. ''This is the movie I pretended to be in when I was a kid. This is what got me into the business.''
The film also stars Domnhall Gleeson as the wealthy businessman funding the operation and Eiza González as one of the protectors of the Fountain of Youth.
'' Guy Ritchie gets to work with some of the best cast in the world,'' said González, who has now worked with him three times. ''The biggest gift Guy has given me, besides the privilege of working with him, is working with them.''
Gleeson, a newcomer to the world of Ritchie, was pretty sure that it was going to be as enjoyable as it looked. And he got a vote of confidence from his director.
''Guy basically said, if you're not having fun, then this is not going to work and so the idea is to turn up and have fun,'' Gleeson said.
Something for the whole family