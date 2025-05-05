Natalie Nakase is 1st Asian American WNBA head coach and unfazed by being the face of the Valkyries

Don't tell Natalie Nakase she doesn't have what it takes to do something. The coach of the San Francisco Bay Area's first WNBA team got to where she is by learning to block out those who underestimated her.
''If I hear one negative thing about my goal, about my dream, it's out, we're done,'' Nakase told The Associated Press. ''It made my circle really small, but it's made my circle really powerful and encouraging and supportive for me.''
That focus and grit is what led to Nakase, 45, to going from being a walk-on at UCLA to team captain as a 5-foot-2 freshman in 1998. It's what made her the first Asian American player to join the now-defunct National Women's Basketball League in 2003.
Nakase is blazing a trail again as the WNBA's first Asian American head coach. That distinction adds to an already impressive rise to be the leader of the Golden State Valkyries, the league's first expansion franchise since 2008. Their inaugural roster also happens to include championship-winning UConn guard Kaitlyn Chen, who last month became the first Taiwanese American drafted.
Nakase leading with 'tough love'
It's clear Nakase, who is of Japanese ancestry, isn't rattled ascending to a larger spotlight.
The Golden State Warriors organization, of which the Valkyries are a part of, has prepared her for being more public and ''preparation builds confidence,'' she said. Coaching is something Nakase expressed interest in as far back as 20 years when she was on the San Jose Spiders.
For people who may not see Asian American women as leaders, Nakase hopes her new role will change minds.