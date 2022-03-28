Natalie DenHartog set the program record with her 52nd career home run, and the Gophers softball team hit six home runs in all in a 10-3 victory at Rutgers on Sunday in Piscataway, N.J.
DenHartog broke her tie with Jordanne Nygren (1999-2003) with a two-run blast in the fourth inning, her 13th home run this season, to give the Gophers a 7-2 lead. DenHartog tied Nygren's mark on March 12.
Makenna Dowell and Kayla Chavez homered on back-to-back pitches in the fifth inning, and Megan Dray, Sara Kinch and Sydney Strelow also homered for the Gophers (15-12-1, 2-1 Big Ten).
Autumn Pease held the Scarlet Knights (22-12, 1-2) to five hits over six innings.
U baseball sweeps
Righthander Aidan Maldonado struck out nine batters in five innings, Chase Stanke hit his team-high eighth home run of the season and also drew a bases-loaded walk and the Gophers baseball team completed a sweep of Western Illinois with a 6-1 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium — the program's first series sweep since May 2019.
Brady Counsell and Andrew Wilhite each had two hits for the Gophers (8-15), who held the Leathernecks (2-19) to five hits.
Etc.
- Making his United States boxing debut, Tim Tszyu weathered an early knockdown by Terrell Gausha to win by unanimous decision in a 12-round junior middleweight bout Saturday night before an announced 4,394 at the Minneapolis Armory. The judges scored the fight 116-111, 115-112 and 114-113 in favor of Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs). Gausha (22-3-1, 11 KOs) knocked down Tszyu in the first round, but the Australian was in control after that.
- The Gophers tennis team beat Michigan State 4-0 at Baseline Tennis Center to improve to 13-6 on the season, 2-4 in the Big Ten and 7-1 at home.