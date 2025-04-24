Natalia Lafourcade's alter ego takes center stage in ‘Cancionera'

''Cancionera (the character) challenged me and asked, ‘Who are you, really?' ‘Who do you think you are?' and ‘Are you much more than what you tell yourself? I mean, if you are who you think you are, because, in reality, you are many different things. So it opened up huge possibilities,'' said Lafourcade, whose answers have been translated from Spanish. ''Cancionera'' translates to ''singer'' in English.