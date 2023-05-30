NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Predators fire coach John Hynes more than 6 weeks after missing playoffs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
West Metro 'This will be a hard sell': Affordable apartment developer hits roadblocks in western Edina
More from Star Tribune
West Metro 'This will be a hard sell': Affordable apartment developer hits roadblocks in western Edina
More from Star Tribune
West Metro 'This will be a hard sell': Affordable apartment developer hits roadblocks in western Edina
More from Star Tribune
West Metro 'This will be a hard sell': Affordable apartment developer hits roadblocks in western Edina
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune