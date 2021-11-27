NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others wounded, police said.
The shooting occurred Friday night in an apartment in Nashville, police said on Twitter. Three young men were pronounced dead at the scene and four other people sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and two guns have been recovered.
Authorities had no initial word on suspects and said the shooting remains under investigation.
The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released.
