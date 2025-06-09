Nashville grows from 'not a soccer city' to hosting Club World Cup matches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Soccer enthusiasts in Music City once numbered so few that when a fan spotted someone with a soccer bumper sticker, they could probably recognize the car's driver.
Now? Don't wave. Odds are it's a stranger.
Soccer has grown by leaps and bounds from the immigrants who played at a park decades ago through semi-pro to teams drawing only a couple hundred diehard fans eager to watch.
That thirst for soccer helped Nashville go from an outside chance at a Major League Soccer expansion franchise to taking the pitch February 2020 before the biggest crowd to see a match in the state of Tennessee. Now, Nashville SC will be hosting Club World Cup games at its GEODIS Park in June.
Ian Ayre, hired in May 2018 as Nashville SC's first CEO and now vice chairman of the MLS team, got a quick dose of skepticism about soccer on his cab ride from the airport to his hotel on his first day in town.
"The driver heard my accent and he's like, what are you doing here? I said, ‘Oh, I've come here to build a soccer team,' and he started laughing. And he said, ‘This isn't a soccer city.' Like that's not going to work here. Like you may as well kind of go home sort of thing. And little by little, we chipped away."
Now Nashville has the largest soccer-specific venue in the U.S. The 30,000-seat venue has hosted a Leagues Cup Final with Messi booed by local fans in 2023, and Aston Villa of the Premier League visits in August. Ayre said FIFA President Gianni Infantino had only compliments for what Nashville has created.
''He said to me, ‘I think it's incredible not only that you guys built this, but it feels like a truly authentic soccer experience,''' Ayre said.