Nashville district attorney secretly recorded defense lawyers and other office visitors, probe finds

The report highlights a 2022 incident in which Funk instructed his office to use the surveillance system to monitor a former employee whose family member voiced support for Funk's election opponent on social media. That employee later made a $500 contribution to Funk after the two met to discuss the social media post. The employee told investigators that Funk alluded that a campaign contribution of some kind would ease the situation and warned they would need to talk more about the employee's continued employment.