NASCAR's new $1M In-season Challenge starts with drivers focused more on winning races

LEBANON, Tenn. — Bubba Wallace sees NASCAR having all the momentum possible right now with different media partners.
Perfect timing then for NASCAR's ''In-season Challenge'' to debut, right?
Well, Wallace forgot that was about to debut.
''For me to forget about it and remember how exciting it was when they announced, I think it's going to be big for the fans to tune in and and give them a little bit more ... you're just invested more," Wallace said.
Kyle Larson just tried his latest attempt at ''the Double'' of the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. Count him among those who didn't realize NASCAR's new in-season competition had its field of 32 set after Sunday night's Cup Series race at the Nashville Superspeedway.
''I just really haven't seen anything promoted about it, so I think it's easy to forget about it," Larson said.
NASCAR announced this new in-season competition in May 2024, so drivers can be forgiven for being focused on the second half of the season.
The format is simple: 32 drivers race for seeding over the next three races starting at Michigan on Sunday and concluding at Pocono on June 22. Drivers are seeded by their best finish for the five-race competition starting at Atlanta.