NASCAR's Mexico City race: How a historic event overcame skepticism and delays

MEXICO CITY — Despite the handful of industry insiders too scared to leave their hotels in Mexico City, NASCAR's first international Cup Series race of the modern era was a cultural experience that brought new fans to the series and provided its competitors with a chance to enjoy a new country.
The event had its detractors — rumors persisted for months that it would be canceled over security concerns or the escalating tensions between the United States and Mexico — and some NASCAR team members remained critical all the way through Sunday's race.
But was it a success? Even with travel delays, hotel room snafus and confusion over shuttle transportation, it was unequivocally a shining moment for NASCAR.
''Every single thing about this weekend exceeded my expectations,'' said Daniel Suarez, the Monterrey-born NASCAR driver who was the face of the three-day weekend. ''The people, the fans, the sponsors, the excitement, the energy. I had expectations for this weekend... and I can tell you that I personally exceeded those expectations.''
The idea to try the road course at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez — host of one of the most popular Formula 1 events on that calendar — was the brainchild of Ben Kennedy, executive vice president and chief venue and racing innovations officer. The great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. has been aggressive in shaking up a schedule that went to the same tracks on the same weekends for decades.
Bringing the Cup Series to Mexico City — only the third race outside the U.S. in 77 years — was a chance to expose stock car racing to a new demographic and give Mexican fans their first chance to see the series race live.
''This was a historic moment for our sport, for Mexico, and for the global motorsports community,'' Kennedy said after Shane Van Gisbergen won Sunday's race to lock the New Zealander into the playoffs.
''One of the coolest parts about this weekend was seeing the reaction of the fans. I had the opportunity to go into the stands a few times,'' he continued, ''the energy and the passion of the fans here is unmatched.''