NASCAR's Cup Series to debut In-Season Challenge as $1 million backdrop to points race for title

HAMPTON, Ga. — The debut of NASCAR's In-Season Challenge in Saturday night's Cup Series race in Atlanta generated differing opinions and expectations from drivers.
After all, there's a points race to attend to. Every team's top priority is qualifying for the playoffs and trying to win the championship. Some drivers acknowledge they simply haven't paid attention to the new race within the race.
Joey Logano says he sees no reason to view the new tournament as a distraction.
''If there's something to win, you want to go win it,'' Logano said Friday before winning the pole for Saturday night's race in his Team Penske Ford.
Denny Hamlin is the No. 1 seed in the 32-driver In-Season Challenge, a five-race, bracket-style tournament. Chase Briscoe, who held off Hamlin for his first win for Joe Gibbs Racing last week at Pocono Raceway, is the No. 2 seed. A $1 million prize awaits the winner as part of a new media rights deal that includes TNT.
Briscoe said Friday he felt ''definitely a sigh of relief, you know, just a weight off your shoulders'' following last week's win. He said that sense of relief was shortlived.
''I'm expected to win multiple races, not just one,'' Briscoe said. ''It's a sense of relief, but also more pressure because now they know you can win.''
NASCAR hopes the tournament generates mid-season interest. The single-elimination format cuts the field to 16 at Chicago, eight at Sonoma, four at Dover and the final two at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.