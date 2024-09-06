NASCAR's charter disagreement with teams is at a breaking point as playoffs arrive

''I think for a very, very long time, NASCAR has said this is our family business and if you don't like it, you don't have to participate'' Hamlin said. ''I think the world has changed since that mentality was established a long, long time ago by Bill France Sr. and while I certainly respect everything they have built, and that they have done a good job, at a certain point, you have to update your thinking or else you will hold the sport back."