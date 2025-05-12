NASCAR star Kyle Larson is ready to focus on the Indianapolis 500 — after a sprint car race

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kyle Larson said he would turn his attention to the Indianapolis 500, and a second crack at racing immortality, the moment he stepped out of his car following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.
The only problem with that? He wasn't due for practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway until Tuesday.
Plenty of time to squeeze in another race.
So even as Larson was basking in the glow of a third Cup Series win of the season while flying to Indianapolis on Sunday night, he wasn't quite ready to fully focus on the 500. The plan was to hop in a car and drive to Kokomo, Indiana, for a sprint car race on Monday night, and only then turn his focus to the ''Greatest Spectacle in Racing.''
''He just goes and goes and goes,'' marveled Chad Knaus, the vice president of competition at Hendrick Motorsports, which fields his No. 5 car in the Cup Series and is working with Arrow McLaren to field Larson's car for the Indy 500.
The reality is that Larson would rather be behind the wheel of a race car than behind a TV screen, or a bar, or just about anywhere else. His priority every year may be the Cup Series, and winning a second championship, but that leaves plenty of open dates on the schedule where he can sprinkle in an Xfinity Series race, or Truck Series race, or run at a local dirt track.
He happened to do that Friday night at Lakeside Speedway, just down the road from Kansas Speedway, where his High Limit Racing series was running. Larson nearly had a sprint car land in his lap during a scary wreck that tore up his car. But he simply shrugged it off as part of racing, and he was back at the track the next morning.
''The thing that I've always been impressed with Kyle since he showed up at Hendrick Motorsports is that he is unfazed,'' Knaus said. "Like, nothing gets under his skin. He doesn't get wound up. He doesn't get emotional about maybe something that happens on the race track. He doesn't get emotional and carry weight on his shoulders.