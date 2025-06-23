NASCAR set for summer stretch March Madness style. Will new tournament end summer schedule malaise?

LONG POND, Pa. — It's time to bust out the brackets, pick an upset or two, and follow winners on the road — a journey over city streets, concrete and bricks — to the final four and beyond.
Totally awesome, baby?
Forget all the upset specials in March.
NASCAR will find out soon enough if its attempt to snap out of a mid-summer malaise with its first in-season tournament is a success with drivers and fans as it strives to boost engagement and build buzz in the staid regular season.
The concept has already juiced enthusiasm in NASCAR to levels not seen since the halcyon days when Donnie Allison and Cale Yarborough duked it out in the 1979 Daytona 500.
''To be really honest with you,'' 2020 NASCAR champion Chase Elliott said, ''I have not paid any attention to it.''
Maybe a look at the matchup will get NASCAR's most popular driver pumped!
Elliott is seeded fifth against No. 28 seed Austin Dillon in the first round of the head-to-head showdown in the race-within-the-race set for this weekend at the track better known as Atlanta Motor Speedway.