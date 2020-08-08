BROOKLYN, Mich. — NASCAR has docked Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher 20 points each and confiscated their spoilers prior to Saturday's race at Michigan International Speedway.
NASCAR said the two violated a rule stating that except as specified, spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer. Each car is also being sent to the rear for the start of the race.
Other penalties include a loss of 20 owner points and a $25,000 fine.
Jimmie Johnson and Joey Gase are also starting at the back because of inspection failures.
Newman and Buescher are both without a victory this year, and both were outside the top 20 in points even before these penalties.
