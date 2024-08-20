NASCAR close to regular-season finish with playoffs on the line, F1 back in action after a month off

Fast facts: Time is running out on NASCAR drivers outside of the playoff grid. There's just one race left after Daytona (at Darlington) to win your way into the 16-team playoffs. ... Those on the outside got a boost with Reddick's win since he had already won his way in at Talladega this past April. ... There are 12 drivers with victories locked into the field, meaning as many as four winless drivers — should previous winners this season take the checkered flag at Daytona and Darlington — could compete for a title. ... Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Martin Truex Jr. (eighth) and Gibbs (10th) are the top two winless drivers in the standings. ... Austin Dillon looked like he'd won his way in at Richmond two races ago, but NASCAR revoked the playoff entry while keeping the win for his wreck-filled final lap.