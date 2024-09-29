CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's stuck astronauts welcome the arrival of a SpaceX capsule that'll bring them back to Earth next year.
NASA's stuck astronauts welcome the arrival of a SpaceX capsule that'll bring them back to Earth next year
NASA's stuck astronauts welcome the arrival of a SpaceX capsule that'll bring them back to Earth next year.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 29, 2024 at 9:33PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
AT&T exits entertainment industry with a $7.6 billion sale of its majority stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG
AT&T exits entertainment industry with a $7.6 billion sale of its majority stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG.