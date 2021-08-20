If you've always dreamed of being an astronaut, maybe you can pretend to be one for a year. NASA is accepting applications for four people who will live inside Mars Dune Alpha, a simulated Martian habitat at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, the Associated Press reported. The 1,700-square-foot structure will have no windows and will be created by a 3-D printer. These paid volunteers will be challenged with equipment failures, limited communication with "home" and restricted food and resources.

"We want to understand how humans perform" in the habitats, said lead scientist Grace Douglas. Former astronaut Chris Hadfield recommends the gig: "Just think how much you're going to be able to catch up on Netflix."

Want fries with that tat?

Brandon D'Marcus Presha, 28, was arrested in Laurens, S.C., for an incident that took place on Aug. 6 in the McDonald's where he works, the Smoking Gun reported. Late that evening, police said, Presha donned gloves and sat down at a table in the restaurant to ink a tattoo on the arm of a minor, and bystanders posted video of him plying his craft. Presha was charged with tattooing a minor and tattooing without a license.

A feline felony

A 19-year-old woman in Kenosha, Wis., accidentally shot a friend with his own handgun on Aug. 10 while using the weapon's laser sight to entertain a cat, the Associated Press reported. The woman, who had been drinking, according to a witness, picked up the friend's handgun, "turned on the laser sight and was pointing it at the floor to get the cat to chase it," the police report said. The gun went off and a bullet struck the 21-year-old man in the thigh. The victim was charged with violating bond conditions that prevented him from having a gun.

Horsing around

On Aug. 12, a woman in Oconee County, S.C., saw Garry Chase Coble Jr. riding a horse down the road in the middle of the afternoon and then leading it inside a house. When deputies entered the home, WSPA-TV reported, they found the horse standing calmly in the bedroom. Coble was arrested for larceny of livestock.

Takes the cake

A piece of wedding cake from the 1981 marriage of Lady Diana Spencer and Charles, Prince of Wales, sold at auction in England on Aug. 11 for $2,565, CNN reported. The 28-ounce hunk of confection was taken from one of 23 cakes made for the occasion and features a coat-of-arms, silver horseshoe and leaf spray. The piece reportedly was given to Moyra Smith, a staffperson for the Queen Mother, at the time of the wedding. Since then, it was kept wrapped in plastic inside a cake tin.

Mistaken identity

Xi Yan of Jurong West in Singapore called an animal welfare group to her home on July 28 because of what she believed was a snake hissing in a cupboard near her bed. The rescue team, armed with protective eyewear and snake grabbers, methodically searched her bedroom, but what they came up with was much less threatening: It was a malfunctioning Oral-B electric toothbrush buzzing away.

