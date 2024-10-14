CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA spacecraft launches on a 5 1/2-year journey to Jupiter's moon Europa.
NASA spacecraft launches on a 5 1/2-year journey to Jupiter's moon Europa
NASA spacecraft launches on a 5 1/2-year journey to Jupiter's moon Europa.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 14, 2024 at 4:07PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
South Korea says North Korea has blown up the northern parts of inter-Korean roads no longer in use
South Korea says North Korea has blown up the northern parts of inter-Korean roads no longer in use.