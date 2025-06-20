Business

NASA spacecraft around the moon photographs the crash site of a Japanese company's lunar lander

A NASA spacecraft around the moon has photographed the crash site of a Japanese company's lunar lander.

The Associated Press
June 20, 2025 at 5:53PM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft around the moon has photographed the crash site of a Japanese company's lunar lander.

NASA released the pictures Friday, two weeks after ispace's lander slammed into the moon.

The images show a dark smudge where the lander, named Resilience, and its mini rover crashed into Mare Frigoris or Sea of Cold, a volcanic region in the moon's far north. A faint halo around the area was formed by the lunar dirt kicked up by the impact.

NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the scene last week.

The crash was the second failure in two years for Tokyo-based ispace. Company officials plan to hold a news conference next week to explain what doomed the latest mission, launched from Cape Canaveral in January.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

about the writer

about the writer

MARCIA DUNN

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Supreme Court widens court options for vaping companies pushing back against FDA rules

The Supreme Court sided with e-cigarette companies on Friday in a ruling making it easier to sue over Food and Drug Administration decisions blocking their products from the multibillion-dollar vaping market.

Business

Supreme Court rejects toy company's push for a quick decision on Trump's tariffs

Nation

Senate parliamentarian deals blow to GOP plan to gut consumer bureau in tax bill