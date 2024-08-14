Wires

NASA says it'll be a week or more before it decides whether to keep 2 astronauts at space station until early next year

By Associated Press

August 14, 2024 at 5:20PM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA says it'll be a week or more before it decides whether to keep 2 astronauts at space station until early next year.

Gena Rowlands, acclaimed star of 'Gloria,' 'Faces' and 'The Notebook,' dies at 94, representatives for her son say

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik has resigned, announcing her decision in an email

Wally Amos, of cookie fame, has died in Hawaii. He was 88