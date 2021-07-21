LOS ANGELES — As the West descends deeper into drought, climate and water experts are growing increasingly alarmed by California's severely shriveling reservoirs.

Lake Shasta — the largest reservoir in the state — held a scant 1.57 million acre-feet of water, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, or about 35% of its capacity on Monday.

A series of satellite images captured by NASA show just how dramatically the water level has fallen.

One image from July 2019 shows a fuller Lake Shasta surrounded by green banks. This year, that greenness has been replaced by a tan "bathtub ring" lining the lake bed, indicating the degree to which water has fallen.

A similar pattern can be seen in images of Lake Oroville, the state's second-largest reservoir — which also has experienced a precipitous drop in its reserves — and in the Sierra, which had a diminishing snowpack this year.

Jeffrey Mount, senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California's Water Policy Center, said "everybody should be concerned" by what they're seeing.

Boats are docked at a Lake Shasta Marina hundreds of feet from where they are usually moored. Above, satellite imagery shows Lake Shasta in July 2019, left, and June 2021.

"The reservoir levels we're looking at are near-record low, with all the prospects that they will actually be record low by the end of the summer," he said. "The mountains are dried out. The sponge is completely dry."

The satellite images are stark, and their ramifications run deep, experts said — from dead lawns and fallow fields to ecological peril and worsening wildfires. Some said they probably represent a new normal for a Golden State gone brown.

Many scientists studying California's drought point to 1976-77 as a "worst-case scenario" benchmark. That drought brought Lake Oroville to its record low of 646 feet above sea level.

On Monday, the lake sat just over 661 feet above sea level, or 28% of its total capacity, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

As with Lake Shasta, the satellite images of Oroville in 2019 show a lake with a lot more water than in 2021. And at eye level today, houseboats now sit on cinder blocks because there is not enough water to hold them.

The lake's water level probably will keep dwindling, said John Yarbrough, the Department of Water Resources' assistant deputy director of the State Water Project.

California typically receives the majority of its annual precipitation between early December and the end of March.