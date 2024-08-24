The Latest
1 Hour agoWedding photographers buying bankrupt historic Furber Farm venue in Cottage Grove for over $2.2M
1 Hour agoOfficials identify second person found dead in Minneapolis apartment fire; arson a potential factor
2 Hours agoVikings cut seventh-round draft pick DeWayne McBride; guard Dalton Risner heading for injured reserve
2 Hours agoCanada imposes a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, matching the US
5 Hours agoScoggins: A tragic death. A town bonded by baseball. How Waterville embraced the Sellner family as one their own.
6 Hours agoTraveling over Labor Day weekend? Have a back-up plan for cancellations and delays, and be patient
NASA decides to keep 2 astronauts in space until February
NASA decided Saturday it’s too risky to bring two astronauts home in Boeing’s new capsule, and they'll have to wait until next year for a ride with SpaceX.
