NAPLES, Italy — Napoli fans are celebrating again at two different stadiums in anticipation of sealing the Italian league soccer title.

Napoli can clinch its first Serie A title in more than three decades — since Diego Maradona led the southern club to the 1987 and 1990 championships — if it wins or draws at Udinese later Thursday.

The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples is open for fans to watch the game against Udinese on giant screens and a capacity crowd of more than 50,000 is expected.

Also, 11,000 Napoli fans are following the team at the Dacia Arena at Udine, in northern Italy.

Supporters were celebrating outside both stadiums before kickoff.

Napoli missed out on a chance to clinch the title when it was held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana on Sunday and then watched as second-place Lazio beat Sassuolo 2-0 on Wednesday to again delay the celebration.

Still, Napoli holds a 15-point lead over Lazio with six matches to play and it's seemingly only a matter of time before the title becomes official for the Partenopei.

No team south of Milan or Turin has won the Italian league since Roma claimed the title in 2001.

