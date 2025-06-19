Napoleon's world is on display for a landmark auction, from divorce papers to his iconic hat

PARIS — After the Hollywood epic ''Napoleon'' exposed the legendary emperor to a new generation two years ago, over 100 relics — which shaped empires, broke hearts and spawned centuries of fascination — are on display in Paris ahead of what experts call one of the most important Napoleonic auctions ever staged.
His battered military hat. A sleeve from his red velvet coat. Even the divorce papers that ended one of history's most tormented romances — with Josephine, the empress who haunted him to the end.
Two centuries after his downfall, Napoleon remains both revered and controversial in France — but above all, unavoidable. Polls have shown that many admire his vision and achievements, while others condemn his wars and authoritarian rule. Nearly all agree his legacy still shapes the nation.
''These are not just museum pieces. They're fragments of a life that changed history,'' said Louis-Xavier Joseph, Sotheby's head of European furniture, who helped assemble the trove. ''You can literally hold a piece of Napoleon's world in your hand.''
From battlefields to boudoirs
The auction — aiming to make in excess of 7 million euros ($7.5 million) — is a biography in objects. The centerpiece is Napoleon's iconic bicorne hat, the black felt chapeau he wore in battle — with wings parallel to his shoulders — so soldiers and enemies could spot him instantly through the gunpowder haze.
''Put a bicorne on a table, and people think of Napoleon immediately,'' Joseph said. ''It's like the laurel crown of Julius Caesar.''
The hat is estimated to sell for at least over half a million dollars.