The Gophers football program on Monday received the fourth verbal commitment from a player who attended the "Summer Splash'' recruiting event over the weekend, with safety Kerry Brown of Naples, Fla., announcing on Twitter that he is joining coach P.J. Fleck's 2023 recruiting class.

Brown, 6-0 and 175 pounds, is a three-star recruit and the 129th-ranked player in Florida and the 80th-ranked safety nationally by the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services. He had 19 scholarship offers from FBS programs and 12 from Power Five programs, including North Carolina State, Boston College, Illinois, Indiana and Maryland.

A three-sport athlete who also excels in basketball and track, Brown helped Naples go 10-1 in football last season. He made 82 tackles and intercepted three passes.

Brown joins Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters; Gary, Ind., offensive tackle De'Eric Mister; and Austin, Texas, linebacker Latreveon McCutchin in committing to the Gophers after visiting this weekend. Fleck and his staff had nearly 30 prospects on campus for the "Summer Splash'' event, and more players could commit this week.

The Gophers have 13 players committed to their 2023 recruiting class, and that class ranked fourth in the Big Ten and 12th nationally in the 247Sports composite as of Monday afternoon.