Napheesa Collier's 30 points help Lynx complete home-and-home series sweep of Mystics

Collier shot 13 of 16 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers as Western Conference-leading Minnesota (19-8) ran its win streak to three games with a sweep of a home-and-home series against Washington (6-21). The Lynx won 79-68 at home over the Mystics on Thursday. Collier, a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. team at the Paris Olympics, had 17 points and 12 rebounds in the first game between the teams.