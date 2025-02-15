Napheesa Collier takes home $200K and Unrivaled 1-on-1 crown, beating Aaliyah Edwards in final

Edwards beat two top-seeded opponents on her way to the final, cruising past No. 1 seed Arike Ogunbowale 11-2 in the first semifinal matchup earlier Friday. Before that, she shut down No. 1 seed and Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart 12-0 in the opening round. After earning a second-round bye, Edwards topped third-seeded Allisha Gray 12-6.