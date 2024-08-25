Napheesa Collier scores 31 points, Lynx clinch playoff berth with win vs Fever and honor Maya Moore

The Lynx hosted a jersey retirement ceremony for Maya Moore Irons' No. 23 immediately following the game, which had a record crowd of more than 19,000 at the Target Center. She joins Seimone Augustus (No. 33), Rebekkah Brunson (No. 32), Sylvia Fowles (No. 34) and Lindsay Whalen (No. 13) as the only players in franchise history to receive the honor.