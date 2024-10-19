Neal: Napheesa Collier didn’t score much in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. Trouble for the Lynx? No. Trouble for the Liberty.

They led 46-45 at halftime but couldn’t build a lead in the third quarter. Breanna Stewart and the Liberty were all over Collier, doubling her when she got the ball in the post, fighting through pick-and-rolls, denying her the ball. That textbook fadeaway jumper of hers did not exist for most of the night as she went 4-for-10 from the field. She even missed half of her free throws, going 2-for-4.