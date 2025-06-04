Napa Valley town that once rode out emergencies with diesel gets a clean-power backup

U.S. stocks are drifting in tentative trading following a potentially discouraging signal on the job market and economy. The S&P 500 edged up 0.2% Wednesday and lost some some momentum after a big rally drove it back within 3% of its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.3%. The action was stronger in the bond market, where Treasury yields fell after a report suggested employers outside the government hired far fewer workers than expected last month. That could bode ill for Friday's more comprehensive jobs report coming from the Labor Department.