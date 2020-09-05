NEW YORK – Naomi Osaka spiked her racket after one errant forehand late in the second set at the U.S. Open, then flung it the length of the baseline after a missed backhand return ceded that tiebreaker.

Sometimes, that's the sort of reaction it takes to right things for Osaka.

Facing an opponent competing in just her second major tournament, two-time Grand Slam champion Osaka eventually figured out a way to turn a tight one into a runaway and beat 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 by claiming the final five games Friday in a third-round match at Flushing Meadows.

"While I was playing, honestly, I was cursing myself out," the fourth-seeded Osaka said during an on-court interview afterward, "so you wouldn't want to know what I was saying."

After taking things out on her racket, Osaka sat with a towel draped over head during a changeover.

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during a match against Marta Kostyuk, of the Ukraine, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/)

"It's what I do in times of extreme anger and frustration," she said.

Kostyuk held five break points that could have given her a 3-1 lead in the final set and failed to convert.

Osaka is 7-0 since tennis resumed after a hiatus of more than five months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another past U.S. Open champion moving into the fourth round Friday was 2016 champion Angelique Kerber, who defeated 20-year-old American Ann Li 6-3, 6-4. Kerber's next opponent is another American, 28th-seeded Jennifer Brady, a 6-3, 6-3 winner against Caroline Garcia, who upset top-seeded Karolina Pliskova in the previous round.

Next up for Osaka will be big hitter Anett Kontaveit, an Estonian seeded 14th. Kontaveit rolled past No. 24 Magda Linette 6-3, 6-2. No. 6 Petra Kvitova also advanced, in straight sets over American Jessica Pegula.

In the men's draw, No. 12 seed Denis Shapovalov rallied to win 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 over 22-year-old American Taylor Fritz, the No 19 seed, who missed a chance when he was serving for the match at 5-3 in the fourth set. Shapovalov is in the fourth round of a Grand Slam event for the first time since 2017. No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-1, with Struff managing only four break points, converting none. Also reaching the fourth round were No. 7 David Goffin, No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta, Jordan Thompson and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

•In an odd and unexplained delay, No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev's four-set victory over No. 32 Adrian Mannarino began more than 2½ hours later than planned in Louis Armstrong Stadium. The U.S. Tennis Association described the holdup in vague terms, saying only there was "a collaborative dialogue with health officials."