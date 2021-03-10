NEW YORK — Veteran news anchor Nancy Grace will host a weekly program on Fox Nation tied to the return of "America's Most Wanted."
The long-running crime series starts a new season on the Fox broadcasting network next Monday, with Elizabeth Vargas as host. Immediately after each episode ends, Grace will discuss it on the Fox Nation streaming service on a new show, "America's Most Wanted Overtime."
Grace also hosts a SiriusXM series, "Crime Stories," that is simulcast on Fox Nation. That arrangement will continue as part of a new multi-year contract she has signed with the streaming service, Fox News Media said.
Grace also frequently appears on Fox News Channel to discuss criminal justice stories.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Hawaii's rains, floods cited as examples of climate change
Heavy rains are part of the winter wet season in Hawaiian Islands. But the downpours triggering flooding that destroyed homes and bridges and set off mass evacuations on multiple islands this week are also an example of the more intense rainstorms officials and climate scientists say are occurring more frequently as the planet warms.
Coronavirus
Kids, teens likely to join line for COVID vaccine
Tests already underway for younger recipients.
Nation
Report: Cuomo groped female aide in governor's residence
An aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he groped her in the governor's residence, a newspaper reported Wednesday, in the most serious allegation made yet by a series of women against the embattled Democrat.
Politics
As GOP makes it harder to vote, few Republicans dissent
In Arizona, a Republican state senator worried aloud that his party's proposed voter identification requirements might be too "cumbersome." But he voted for the bill anyway.
Nation
Alaska Senate takes action against member over virus rules
The Alaska Senate voted Wednesday to allow leadership to restrict access to the Capitol by Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold, who fellow lawmakers say has refused to follow measures meant to guard against COVID-19.