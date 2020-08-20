The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has released the names of two men recently shot to death in Minneapolis.
Ronald Smith Jr., 21, of St. Cloud, was the man found dead in a Minneapolis parking garage Friday night, the medical examiner reported. Smith died of a gunshot wound to the head.
That same day, at 4 a.m., another man was fatally shot in an apartment in the 1700 block of S. 3rd Avenue in the Stevens Square-Loring Heights neighborhood. The medical examiner identified him Wednesday as Joseph Benjamin Majors Jr., 59, of Minneapolis, and said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.
STAFF REPORTS
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Citing safety, St. Paul will clear I-35E homeless encampment
Officials haven't yet notified occupants but say they'll be given time to move.
St. Paul
Homicide under investigation on St. Paul's East Side
Initial reports are that a woman was killed in a home there.
Coronavirus
Faculty of UMD's largest college threatens to teach online only
They want the campus better prepared for COVID-19.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police union President Bob Kroll bashes chief in radio interview
Saying he won't back down, he pledged not to retire any time soon
Minneapolis
Review of Minneapolis off-duty police work being put on hold again
City leaders want to rein in the loosely regulated system, saying some officers work exceptionally long hours, raising concerns about liability and health.