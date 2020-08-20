The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has released the names of two men recently shot to death in Minneapolis.

Ronald Smith Jr., 21, of St. Cloud, was the man found dead in a Minneapolis parking garage Friday night, the medical examiner reported. Smith died of a gunshot wound to the head.

That same day, at 4 a.m., another man was fatally shot in an apartment in the 1700 block of S. 3rd Avenue in the Stevens Square-Loring Heights neighborhood. The medical examiner identified him Wednesday as Joseph Benjamin Majors Jr., 59, of Minneapolis, and said he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

STAFF REPORTS