Roseville’s new city park will have a name befitting its location on the city’s far western edge: Sunset.
Name chosen for new park in Roseville
Sunset Park is expected to open in 2025 and will include a playground, basketball shooting area, picnic space and nature trail.
The Roseville City Council approved the name in September. The 0.8-acre park, expected to open next year at 2381 County Road B, will include a playground, basketball shooting area, picnic space and nature trail, according to a city news update.
The city solicited name ideas from the public and received 43 proposals. Roseville city policy encourages the use of natural space and geographic locations in naming parks.
Community members helped build the playground at Sunset Park at an event on Sept. 21.
City Council Member Wayne Groff praised the new park’s name as an apt description of the area.
“You do get a sunset from that area; the sky in that part of town really lights up at that time of day,” he said.
