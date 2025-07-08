Nakatani, a rising star in the golden age of Japanese boxing, is determined to knock out Inoue

SAGAMIHARA, Japan — One is known as ''The Monster,'' the other ''Big Bang.''
The bout between champion boxers Naoya Inoue (30-0-0, 27 KOs) and Junto Nakatani (31-0-0, 24 KOs) is already being billed as Japan's ''fight of the century.'' And the date hasn't even been set.
Sports pundits are hailing what's happening these days as the golden age of Japanese boxing. And this is a nation that has produced its share of Hall of Famers.
For a period last year, all four division bantamweight champions were Japanese. The Ring magazine's latest Top Ten pound-for-pound ranking has three Japanese fighters, including Inoue and Nakatani.
Both Nakatani and Inoue have at least one fight before their dream match. But no one is expecting either of them to lose.
''That's the way boxing works. Inoue has a story, and I have a story. When these stories clash, people are moved and gain courage. That's where it is fun,'' Nakatani said in an interview with The Associated Press at M.T Boxing Gym southwest of Tokyo.
''For me, boxing is what you show in the ring all that you worked for and built every day. It's a place where you express the life you have lived,'' he said.
Nakatani smiles often, exuding a kindness that strikes a contrast to his almost scientific brutality in the ring.