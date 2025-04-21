NEW YORK — Nadine Menendez has been convicted of collecting bribes with her husband, former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.
Nadine Menendez has been convicted of collecting bribes with her husband, former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez
Nadine Menendez has been convicted of collecting bribes with her husband, former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez.
The Associated Press
April 21, 2025 at 7:48PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wall Street and the dollar sink again as Trump's pressure on Fed erodes appeal of US assets, sending S&P 500 down 2.4%
Wall Street and the dollar sink again as Trump's pressure on Fed erodes appeal of US assets, sending S&P 500 down 2.4%.