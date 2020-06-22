SEOUL – North Korea's printing shops have been working overtime to revive a favorite weapon of Cold War-era psychological warfare: sending millions of propaganda leaflets across the world's most heavily armed border and scattering them over South Korea.

The tit-for-tat move was announced Monday by the North, which has become incensed by the leaflets that defectors from the North have sent from the South to their Communist home country in recent months, the North's official news agency said.

The North's pledge to retaliate presents another threat to the fragile détente on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea said it was preparing 3,000 balloons to carry the leaflets across the border, along with cigarette butts and other trash. The defectors have continued their propaganda efforts despite protests from Pyongyang and inter-Korean agreements to stop them.

"The time for retaliatory punishment is drawing near," the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported, adding that publishing houses in Pyongyang had printed 12 million leaflets. "South Korea has to face the music."

North Korea has been expressing growing frustration with the South and the U.S., especially since the second summit between the North's leader, Kim Jong Un, and President Donald Trump collapsed in Vietnam last year.

This month, it seized upon the leaflets sent by activists in South Korea to start reversing the détente, cutting off communications lines with the South and blowing up a joint liaison office it had operated with the South in the past two years.

Leaflets have been a psychological warfare tool used by both Koreas since the 1950-53 Korean War. They had agreed to stop such cross-border propaganda, including loudspeaker broadcasts along the border, several times since the 1970s. The two nations also tried to de-escalate their propaganda duel after a summit in 2000 at which they agreed to promote reconciliation. The two Koreas again reached the same agreement in 2018.

But anti-North Korean activists in the South have resumed sending propaganda balloons in recent years as inter-Korean relations have soured, especially over the North's nuclear weapons program. The balloons carried dollar bills, transistor radios, computer thumb drives containing South Korean soap operas, and leaflets that called Kim a "bloody pig."

This month, South Korea vowed to use its police to stop any attempt by the activists to send propaganda balloons to the North. It said that the leaflets did little more than provoke the North and also create trash in the South because many of the balloons never make it over the border. Seoul is also pushing to revise domestic laws to ban such leaflets.

On Monday, the North said the leaflets from the South were "an intolerable insult" about the North Koreans' "most sacred mental core." It said the South Koreans would stop sending their balloons only when they saw North Korean leaflets falling from the sky and experienced "how painful and how irritating it is to dispose of leaflets and waste."

The North did not clarify when it would start releasing its balloons, but said its leaflets would reflect "the wrath and hatred" of its people.

Over the weekend, North Korean state news media released photos of leaflets produced in Pyongyang. They mocked South Korean President Moon Jae-in as a greedy person who had gorged on sturgeon, mushrooms and other gourmet dishes while visiting Pyongyang in 2018 but had since reneged on his promise to improve economic ties on the peninsula. Photos also showed plastic bundles filled with leaflets, cigarette butts and ashes, hair and other garbage — presumably ready to be dumped on the South.