– North Korea said Monday that it had lost all appetite for dialogue with the United States because of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's continuous pressure on the country to give up its nuclear weapons program.

The statement came a week after North Korea said its leader, Kim Jong Un, had received a letter from President Donald Trump offering help in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"The world does not know well why the DPRK-U. S. relations remain amiss," North Korea's Foreign Ministry said, using the abbreviation of the North's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, "despite the special personal relations between the top leaders" of the countries. "Secretary of State Pompeo gave a clear answer," it added.

The statement, carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, appeared to criticize comments Pompeo made last Wednesday after a meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of 7 industrialized countries. He said, "The G-7 and all nations must remain united in calling on North Korea to return to negotiations and stay committed to applying diplomatic and economic pressure over its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs."

North Korea said Pompeo had gone against the will of Trump, who it said had sought cooperative ties with the North. "This makes us misjudge who is the real chief executive in the U.S.," the statement said. "Hearing Pompeo's reckless remarks, we dropped the interest in dialogue with further conviction."

North Korea has conducted four weapons tests this month that involved short-range ballistic missiles or rockets.

FILE - In this Monday, March 2, 2020, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a military drill at undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea has fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea said Sunday, March 29, 2020. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

Trump and Kim have repeatedly praised their unusual relationship, especially after their first summit, in Singapore in 2018. At one point Trump said he and Kim had fallen "in love." But relations between the two countries have cooled since the collapse of the leaders' second summit in February 2019. In December, Kim said the North no longer felt bound by its self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles.