CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Nate Heise and Trae Berhow posted 18 points apiece and Northern Iowa topped Division III Coe 70-60 on Monday night.
Noah Carter had 13 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa (4-10). Bowen Born added 10 points.
Jacob Robertson had 14 points and six rebounds for the Kohawks. Cael Schmitt added 11 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
