Northern Illinois (1-4) vs. Marquette (5-1)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces Marquette. Northern Illinois is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Marquette lost 70-54 to Saint Bonaventure on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Marquette's Justin Lewis has averaged 17.7 points and 8.5 rebounds while Darryl Morsell has put up 17.3 points. For the Huskies, Trendon Hankerson has averaged 11.8 points while Keshawn Williams has put up 9.4 points.TERRIFIC TRENDON: Hankerson has connected on 30.8 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 39 over the last five games. He's also converted 60 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Marquette has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 71.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Marquette has an assist on 48 of 71 field goals (67.6 percent) over its past three outings while Northern Illinois has assists on 25 of 51 field goals (49 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Golden Eagles have averaged 24.3 free throws per game this season.

