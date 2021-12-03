GREELEY, Colo. — Daylen Kountz scored 21 points with seven rebounds and Kur Jongkuch scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds and Northern Colorado beat Montana State 77-75 in overtime Thursday night.
Dalton Knecht started overtime with a dunk and followed up with a 3-pointer and Northern Colorado (4-5, 1-0 Big Sky Conference) never trailed again.
Jongkuch's put back off a miss with five seconds left in regulation tied it at 64 to force the extra session.
Matt Johnson II added 14 points for the Bears.
Xavier Bishop scored 17 for Montana State (4-4, 0-1) and Jubrile Belo scored 13.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—
