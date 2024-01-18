More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After property owner's death — and battle over his will — Eagan green space will be preserved
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After property owner's death — and battle over his will — Eagan green space will be preserved
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After property owner's death — and battle over his will — Eagan green space will be preserved
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After property owner's death — and battle over his will — Eagan green space will be preserved
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers men's hockey vs. Ohio State series preview: Stretch of Big Ten games key to tournament hopes
Randy Johnson's analysis: The Gophers return to Big Ten play sitting in fourth place in the conference and need to string wins together to bolster their position in the PairWise Ratings.
Politics
Minnesota public colleges sought $1 billion for building projects; Walz plan offers much less
Leaders from the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State systems will likely face pointed questions from Democrats and Republicans as they push for more funding.
Gophers
Gophers starting point guard Hawkins out with ankle injury
Gophers starting point guard Elijah Hawkins, who led the nation in assists per game, was out for Thursday's game at Michigan State with ankle injury.
West Metro
Minnetonka contemplates tightening off-leash dog rules for Purgatory Park
Park board members want the City Council to re-examine the city's off-leash ordinance.
Home & Garden
With the real estate market hot, buyers are turning to 'antique' homes
As construction prices rise, restoring or renovating older houses is becoming an attractive, more affordable option.