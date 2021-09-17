More from Star Tribune
Photography
Portraits of being together again
All the faces and families at the State Fair carry stories. Photographer Richard Tsong-Taatarii explores those stories through portraiture.
Photography
State Fair: Views from Carnes Avenue
What do people love most about the State Fair? The food, the traditions, the animals, the performers — all strong answers. But some would say it's the people-watching, and a look up and down Carnes Avenue provides our lens for today's photo essay.
A little fun with the seven fair day-vices
Our photographer framed the panorama of humanity that is the State Fair, keeping an eye out for pride, envy, gluttony, lust, wrath, greed and sloth — and keeping tongue firmly in cheek. Can you guess who's portraying what?
