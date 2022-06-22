MYSTIC LAKE NORTHERN STARS TURF FESTIVAL

When: Wednesday, first post 5:10 p.m.

Where: Canterbury Park

Admission: $5

The card: Canterbury's richest race of the season, the $150,000 Mystic Lake Derby, highlights an evening featuring five turf races with purses of $100,000 or more. The 1-mile Derby, with a field of 11 3-year-old colts and geldings, is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. as the eighth of 10 races. The card includes four other races with purses of $100,000 each: the Lady Canterbury, Mystic Lake Mile, Curtis Sampson Oaks and Dark Star Turf Sprint.