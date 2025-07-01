Mystery surrounds the Jeffrey Epstein files after Bondi claims 'tens of thousands' of videos

WASHINGTON — It was a surprising statement from Attorney General Pam Bondi as the Trump administration promises to release more files from its sex trafficking investigation of Jeffrey Epstein: The FBI, she said, was reviewing ''tens of thousands of videos'' of the wealthy financier ''with children or child porn.''
The comment, made to reporters at the White House days after a similar remark to a stranger with a hidden camera, raised the stakes for President Donald Trump's administration to prove it has in its possession previously unseen compelling evidence. That task is all the more pressing after an earlier document dump that Bondi hyped angered elements of Trump's base by failing to deliver new bombshells and as administration officials who had promised to unlock supposed secrets of the so-called government ''deep state" struggle to fulfill that pledge.
Yet weeks after Bondi's remarks, it remains unclear what she was referring to.
The Associated Press spoke with lawyers and law enforcement officials in criminal cases of Epstein and socialite former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell who said they hadn't seen and didn't know of a trove of recordings like what Bondi described. Indictments and detention memos do not reference the existence of videos of Epstein with children, and neither was charged with possession of child sex abuse material even though that offense would have been much easier to prove than the sex trafficking counts they faced.
One potential clue may lie in a little-noticed 2023 court filing — among hundreds of documents reviewed by the AP — in which Epstein's estate was revealed to have located an unspecified number of videos and photos that it said might contain child sex abuse material. But even that remains shrouded in secrecy with lawyers involved in that civil case saying a protective order prevents them from discussing it.
The filing suggests a discovery of recordings after the criminal cases had concluded, but if that's what Bondi was referencing, the Justice Department has not said.
The department declined repeated requests from the AP to speak with officials overseeing the Epstein review. Spokespeople did not answer a list of questions about Bondi's comments, including when and where the recordings were procured, what they depict and whether they were newly discovered as authorities dug through their evidence collection or were known for some time to have been in the government's possession.
''Outside sources who make assertions about materials included in the DOJ's review cannot speak to what materials are included in the DOJ's review,'' spokesperson Chad Gilmartin said in a statement.