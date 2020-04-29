“Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the cult favorite that started its journey in the Twin Cities, is returning to Earth.

Creator Joel Hodgson and his cast will present a streaming special Sunday in which they will update their comments on 1969’s “Moon Zero Two,” a sci-fi “classic” they first skewered in 1990, as well as offer a brand-new take on the short film, “Circus Day.”

This time around the crew will be fulfilling their duties via video-conference. According to the press release, Mega-Synthia (Yvonne Freese) is sequestered at home right now with her roommates in Minneapolis.

Hodgson will report in from time to time and help field questions from fans chiming in on social media.

It isn’t the first time the gang has gotten back together. A series of specials dropped on Netflix in 2017. That was followed by a 30th anniversary tour.

This latest reunion will stream live at 5 p.m. Sunday and can be viewed on MST3K’s Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as its Facebook page. It will also be available on Pluto TV, Stirr, Xumo, Redbox and Vizio.