BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota has become the latest in a growing number of states that is investigating a mysterious case of hepatitis in a child where all the usual causes have been ruled out.

The child from Grand Forks County is recovering at home after a brief stay in the hospital, North Dakota Health Department officials said Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been looking into cases of the sudden liver disease in children that has health authorities around the world looking for clues. The illness is being called hepatitis of unknown origin.

The cases have no known connection, although a link with a virus that can cause colds is being investigated. Several cases have been reported in Minnesota.

"We are encouraging medical providers to review their records back to October 2021 for any patients that warrant further investigation," said Kirby Kruger, medical services section chief in North Dakota.

A link between cases of hepatitis and adenovirus infection has been suggested and the CDC is asking physicians to consider adenovirus testing. Adenovirus infections are common and occur among persons of all ages.

Symptoms may include cold-like symptoms, fever, sore throat, pneumonia, diarrhea, or pink eye.