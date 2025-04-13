Myles Straw drives in go-ahead run in 10th, Blue Jays beat Orioles 7-6

BALTIMORE — Myles Straw drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning to cap a comeback that carried the Toronto Blue Jays past the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 on Sunday.
Alejandro Kirk homered and drove in two runs for the Blue Jays, who trailed 6-3 in the eighth before rallying to earn a split of the rain-shortened two-game series.
Ryan Mountcastle and Tyler O'Neill went deep and Gunnar Henderson had three hits for the Orioles, who were denied their first winning streak and series victory of the year.
In the 10th, Ernie Clement singled to put runners on the corners before Straw hit a slow roller to third off Matt Bowman (0-1).
Jeff Hoffman (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief.
Kirk doubled in a run, Davis Schneider hit an RBI single and Bo Bichette added a run-scoring single off Yennier Cano to tie it up in the eighth.
A frustrated George Springer was removed with ''left wrist discomfort," according to the Blue Jays, in the fifth inning.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected by home plate umpire John Bacon in the third inning for arguing a third strike call on Jordan Westburg.