GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ryan Myers and Jesiah West scored 18 points apiece to lead Western Illinois over Green Bay 68-59 on Saturday night.
Myers had six assists for the Leathernecks (5-6). West made 8 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line. Drew Cisse had 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.
Noah Reynolds led the Phoenix (4-6) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. Clarence Cummings III added 11 points for Green Bay. David Douglas Jr. also recorded 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
